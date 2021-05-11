Greenleaf Trust Has $596,000 Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $270.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.67 and a 52-week high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.92.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,241,429. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

