Greenleaf Trust Purchases 1,312 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 29.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after purchasing an additional 712,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $738,122,000 after purchasing an additional 127,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $4,282,308.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 509,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,295,113.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $6,282,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,777 shares of company stock valued at $23,604,769 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.35.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $135.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.44. The company has a market cap of $169.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.50 and a 52-week high of $140.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

