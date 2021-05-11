Greenleaf Trust Purchases 138 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1,495.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

NYSE DECK opened at $330.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $336.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $128.92 and a 52 week high of $353.70.

DECK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.81.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,429,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.