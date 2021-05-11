Greenleaf Trust Purchases 365 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $270.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.67 and a 52-week high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.92.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,241,429. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

