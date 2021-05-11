Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTS opened at $8.86 on Friday. Gritstone Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $435.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRTS. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $8,361,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,600,000 after acquiring an additional 431,270 shares during the period. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,415,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 38,715 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

