Ground Swell Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 12,985 Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Kadmon by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 114,108 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadmon by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Kadmon by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 290,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

KDMN stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $620.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.68. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

