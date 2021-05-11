GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Shares Up 8.5%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)’s stock price shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.41. 258,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 344,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GSE Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of GSE Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 32.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSE Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:GVP)

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.