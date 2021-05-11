Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GGM)

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:GGM opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $21.97.

Get Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.