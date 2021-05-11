Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Upgraded to Outperform by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HRSHF. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Haier Smart Home in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Haier Smart Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS HRSHF opened at $3.97 on Friday. Haier Smart Home has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.13.

Haier Smart Home Company Profile

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. manufactures and distributes home appliances in Mainland China, the United States, Australia, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It provides refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, household and commercial air-conditioners, purifiers, fresh air systems, electric water heaters, gas water heaters, solar water heaters, heat pump water heaters, vacuum cleaners, POE water purifiers, POU water purifiers, water softening equipment, dishwashers, ovens, gas stoves, and other kitchen appliances.

