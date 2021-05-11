Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives $37.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLMAF. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Halma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of Halma stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.20. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91. Halma has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $36.75.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

