Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 60.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 26.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 27.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $2,309,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,120,920.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,402,998.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,013 shares of company stock valued at $6,949,126. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

