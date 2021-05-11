Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.94 million.Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.550-1.700 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.33.

HALO traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.68. 2,213,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,641. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.75 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $2,309,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $27,120,920.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $839,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,013 shares of company stock valued at $9,100,126. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

