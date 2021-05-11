Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $469,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $3,190.49 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,330.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,280.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3,203.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,135.79.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

