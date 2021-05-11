Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in argenx were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in argenx by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 302,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,996,000 after acquiring an additional 59,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on argenx from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.06.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $257.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.88 and its 200-day moving average is $295.26. argenx SE has a one year low of $141.26 and a one year high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.14 million. On average, analysts expect that argenx SE will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

