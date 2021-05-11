Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.82 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day moving average is $67.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

