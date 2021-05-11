Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 400 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $859,229,000 after buying an additional 151,703 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,819 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,866,000 after purchasing an additional 167,111 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,967,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $180.47 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.30 and a fifty-two week high of $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,433 shares of company stock valued at $12,286,187 in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

