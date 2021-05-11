Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 8,140 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 522,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,140 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.58. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $6.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $607.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. Research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

