Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STNE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.03 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

