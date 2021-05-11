Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shares Gap Down to $21.90

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.90, but opened at $19.02. Hanesbrands shares last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 152,251 shares.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,951 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $315,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,854 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Hanesbrands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,211,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,198,000 after purchasing an additional 243,465 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,129,000 after purchasing an additional 309,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

