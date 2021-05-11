Hannover Rück (HVRRY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS: HVRRY) recently:

5/10/2021 – Hannover Rück had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/10/2021 – Hannover Rück had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

5/5/2021 – Hannover Rück had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/27/2021 – Hannover Rück was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/26/2021 – Hannover Rück was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

4/20/2021 – Hannover Rück had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/13/2021 – Hannover Rück was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Hannover Rück was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Hannover Rück had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/15/2021 – Hannover Rück had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.11. 3,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415. Hannover Rück SE has a 1 year low of $70.99 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.53.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück SE will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.974 dividend. This is an increase from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

