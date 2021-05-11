Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires New Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $560,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $823,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $54,927,000.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $1,514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,815 over the last ninety days.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.51.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

