Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 76 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $182.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.94. The firm has a market cap of $168.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

