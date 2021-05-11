Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $154,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.31.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $136.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $215.51 billion, a PE ratio of 77.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.39 and its 200 day moving average is $136.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.