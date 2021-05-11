Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $74,000 Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,867,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2,034.3% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 94,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,015,000 after purchasing an additional 90,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.81.

Shares of ZM opened at $288.49 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.16 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.47. The firm has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a PE ratio of 369.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 432,606 shares of company stock worth $149,193,960. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

