Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,587 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $225.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.72. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.82 and a 12 month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

