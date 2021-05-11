Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowers Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 291,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,927 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,558,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 315,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 45.3% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 363.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $62.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.42.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

