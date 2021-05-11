Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Makes New Investment in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $44,691,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,071,000 after buying an additional 2,184,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,149 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $7,118,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after buying an additional 627,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GT opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

