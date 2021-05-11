Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 804 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $156.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $158.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

