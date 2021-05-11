Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 1,734 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE C opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $76.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.