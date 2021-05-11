Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 2,724 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 3,789.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other SkyWest news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,387,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,449,780.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,124,593.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,078 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

