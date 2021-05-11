Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 89 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $175.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $178.72.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

