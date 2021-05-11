HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One HARD Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00002545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $88.77 million and $15.37 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.27 or 0.00657161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00068082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.35 or 0.00251708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $662.84 or 0.01163846 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00031781 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.81 or 0.00770487 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,250,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

