Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.030-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$112 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.63 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.060-0.240 EPS.

Shares of Harmonic stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 55,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,141. The stock has a market cap of $711.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. Harmonic’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Harmonic will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLIT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Harmonic to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.71.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 12,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $96,919.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,027 shares of company stock worth $2,409,081 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

