Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) is White Pine Investment CO’s 4th Largest Position

White Pine Investment CO raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $11,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RODM. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,467,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,481,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,015,000 after buying an additional 324,254 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,010,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,570,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,134,000.

NYSEARCA:RODM traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $30.92. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,607. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $31.56.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

