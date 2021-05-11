Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $45.72 and last traded at $45.63, with a volume of 820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.19.

The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Several analysts have commented on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $37.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,760,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,659,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,166,000 after purchasing an additional 424,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,019,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 376.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 286,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,712,000 after purchasing an additional 226,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average is $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

