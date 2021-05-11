HC Wainwright Cuts ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Price Target to $28.00

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $101.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CCXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.22.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $10.97 on Friday. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $765.16 million, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $56.04.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $2,264,485.56. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 91,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,243,758.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,449 shares of company stock worth $2,685,870 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 276.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 57,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 42,425 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 51.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 171,898 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 70.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 50,353 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

