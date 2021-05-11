HC Wainwright Raises Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target to $7.75

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $7.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HL. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.65.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $7.16 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -143.20, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Hecla Mining’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,440,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,409,000 after buying an additional 308,777 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after buying an additional 3,718,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,549,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after buying an additional 2,258,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

