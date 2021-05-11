Head to Head Comparison: New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) vs. Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.5% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

New Residential Investment has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for New Residential Investment and Cousins Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Residential Investment 0 1 13 0 2.93 Cousins Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67

New Residential Investment currently has a consensus price target of $11.46, indicating a potential upside of 10.60%. Cousins Properties has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.34%. Given New Residential Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe New Residential Investment is more favorable than Cousins Properties.

Profitability

This table compares New Residential Investment and Cousins Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Residential Investment -96.73% 14.58% 2.43% Cousins Properties 45.67% 7.61% 4.93%

Dividends

New Residential Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. New Residential Investment pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cousins Properties pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. New Residential Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cousins Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. New Residential Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Residential Investment and Cousins Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Residential Investment $1.77 billion 2.73 $563.30 million $2.17 4.76 Cousins Properties $657.52 million 8.04 $150.42 million $2.94 12.09

New Residential Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Cousins Properties. New Residential Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cousins Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

New Residential Investment beats Cousins Properties on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs. It also invests in real estate securities and residential mortgage loans, as well as in consumer loans, including unsecured and homeowner loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New Residential Investment Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

