Head-To-Head Contrast: Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) versus Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -155.31% -44.62% -35.49% Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Twist Bioscience and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 1 1 3 0 2.40 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 1 3.20

Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $137.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.74%. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 33.46%. Given Twist Bioscience’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Twist Bioscience is more favorable than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $90.10 million 52.01 -$139.93 million ($3.00) -32.11 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twist Bioscience.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats Twist Bioscience on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The company has a collaboration agreements with ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.; Victorian Clinical Genetic Services; and Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Research, Inc. Twist Bioscience Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

