Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Helix Energy Solutions Group reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 531,060 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 515,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 52,727 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,694,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 107,176 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 326,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,643.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 197,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

HLX opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $731.01 million, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

