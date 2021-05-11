Hellenic Coin 1-Day Volume Hits $253,050.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for about $3.94 or 0.00007092 BTC on popular exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $275.13 million and approximately $253,050.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

