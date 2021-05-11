HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €102.70 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €102.70 ($120.82) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HFG. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €87.10 ($102.47).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of HFG stock opened at €64.16 ($75.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €33.80 ($39.76) and a 52 week high of €77.90 ($91.65). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €67.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €61.57.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.