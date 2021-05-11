Hendershot Investments Inc. Buys 379 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.9% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,483.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,291.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,323.30 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,225.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,945.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

