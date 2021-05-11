Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.700- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.24. 11,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.92. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,599 shares of company stock worth $4,766,998 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

