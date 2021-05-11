Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

MLHR opened at $45.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.03. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -225.95 and a beta of 1.42. Herman Miller has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 8,534.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

