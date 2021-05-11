Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HRX. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded Héroux-Devtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Héroux-Devtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.10.

Shares of TSE:HRX traded down C$0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 16,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. The stock has a market cap of C$587.57 million and a P/E ratio of -9.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.68. Héroux-Devtek has a fifty-two week low of C$8.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.31.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$150.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$136.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

