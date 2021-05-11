Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Bought by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Hexcel worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Hexcel by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of HXL traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.62. The stock had a trading volume of 21,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,628. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.19.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.