HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.07). HEXO posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HEXO.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. The firm had revenue of $25.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.46 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HEXO shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.68.

Shares of HEXO stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 180,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,133,014. HEXO has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 42.3% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 51,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEXO (HEXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.