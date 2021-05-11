HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 963 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.7% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. FMR LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,281,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,480 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $126.85 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $145.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

