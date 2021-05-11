HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $9.70

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $8.91. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy stock. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.